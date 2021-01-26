Overview

Dr. Timothy Dixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Dixon works at Urology Center Northeastern KY in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.