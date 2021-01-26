Dr. Timothy Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Dixon, MD
Dr. Timothy Dixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
W. C. Thorndyke Urology336 29th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (859) 509-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Always explains things well and answers my questions. I trust his expertise.
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- Joint Military Med Comm
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
