Dr. Timothy Devraj, MD
Dr. Timothy Devraj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Covington70411 HIGHWAY 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 400-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Devraj not only listens to your health issues but actively engages you in conversation about them. He follows that by providing his excellent surgical skills to get you whole and healthy again!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ochsner Health System
- Medical College of Wisconsin
