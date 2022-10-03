Overview

Dr. Timothy Devraj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Devraj works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.