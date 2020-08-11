Dr. Timothy Derstine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derstine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Derstine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Derstine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Derstine works at
Locations
Centre Professional Associates LLC315 S Allen St Ste 216, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 206-7776
Huntingdon Base Svc Unit620 Washington St, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 643-0309
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, great advise on my problem.
About Dr. Timothy Derstine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- Temple University School of Medicine
- EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derstine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derstine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derstine works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Derstine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derstine.
