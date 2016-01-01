Overview

Dr. Timothy Deffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewiston, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.



Dr. Deffer works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Lewiston, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

