Dr. Timothy Davis, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Davis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Davis works at Neurosurgery & Spine Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    La Spine Intervention
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 850, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-7757
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Broadway Surgical Institute
    1451 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 260-2827
  3. 3
    Timothy T. Davis M.d. A Professional Corp.
    2428 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 208, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-4968
  4. 4
    Source Healthcare
    2801 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 574-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Disorders
Back Impairment
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Baker's Cyst
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Bone Cement Implantation Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Bone Loss
Bone Spur
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Neuritis
Brachial Plexopathy
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Bursal Drainage
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpenter Syndrome
Cartilage Tear
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Dystonia
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Sprain
Cervicitis
Cervicogenic Headache
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Joint Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx Injuries
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex Spine Disorders
Congenital Spine Disorders
Congenital Stenosis of Cervical Medullary Canal
Congenital Torticollis
Cranial Neuralgia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dorsal Column Stimulation
Drez-Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesioning
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Hand Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders
Lumbosacral Plexopathy
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
Phantom Limb Pain
Pinched Nerve
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Prolotherapy Injections
Prolozone® Injections
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Disorders
Soft Tissue Infection
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Torticollis
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Therapy
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(17)
Oct 26, 2020
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Davis for 20 years, would not be able to function in every day life if it were not for his help. Have watched his practice grow over the years, and I’m delighted to know he has helped so many people through their pain . Keep up the good work Dr.
Daryl Smith — Oct 26, 2020
Photo: Dr. Timothy Davis, MD
About Dr. Timothy Davis, MD

Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davis works at Neurosurgery & Spine Group in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

Dr. Davis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

