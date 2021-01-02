Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Firepsych Inc.470 Washington St Ste 22, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 255-0013Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
he's professional, patient, caring, understanding, smart, helpful
About Dr. Timothy Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255442372
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
