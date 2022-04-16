Overview

Dr. Timothy Davenport, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Davenport works at THE JACKSON CLINIC PA in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.