Dr. Timothy Davenport, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Davenport, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Davenport works at
Locations
West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hosptial616 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
- 2 700 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Davenport is an excellent Doctor. He takes his time to answer each question and gives you answers to each question you have. Very friendly and sympathetic. He has great bed side manner. Very gentle with any procedure he has to do. Best doctor I have ever seen caring for UTI! I would highly recommend him for all kidney procedures! He has the best nurses, which takes great care of their patients. Again, he is a fantastic Doctor!
About Dr. Timothy Davenport, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760653505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport works at
Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
