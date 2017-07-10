Overview

Dr. Timothy Dao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Louisville Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Dao works at Arlington Premier Health Clinic in Arlington, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.