Dr. Timothy Dancy is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Dancy
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Dancy is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh
Dr. Dancy works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Integrative Medical 3609365 McKnight Rd Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 953-5500
-
2
Advanced Integrative Medical 360655 Cherry Tree Ln, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (412) 227-9255Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dancy?
Thankful to have been referred to Dr. Dancy. Excellent Physician.
About Dr. Timothy Dancy
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1588637029
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dancy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dancy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.