Dr. Timothy Custer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Custer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Custer, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Custer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Custer works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio General Surgeons2405 N Columbus St Ste 250, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 654-6213
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Custer?
Dr. Custer is the greatest!
About Dr. Timothy Custer, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144211418
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Custer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Custer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Custer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Custer works at
Dr. Custer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Custer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Custer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Custer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Custer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Custer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.