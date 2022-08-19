Overview

Dr. Timothy Custer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Custer works at Central Ohio General Surgeons in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.