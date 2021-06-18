Overview

Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Curtin works at Montgomery Dermatology Associates, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.