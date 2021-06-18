See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Curtin works at Montgomery Dermatology Associates, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Dermatology Associates, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 303, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Acne

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Joe — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316904485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bethesda Naval Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtin works at Montgomery Dermatology Associates, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Curtin’s profile.

    Dr. Curtin has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

