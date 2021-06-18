Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Curtin works at
Locations
Montgomery Dermatology Associates, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 303, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (443) 351-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtin is WONDERFUL. Takes his time and does not rush. The best dermatologist I ever had--and I'm over 70 years old. However, the appointment system is worthless. I made an on-line appointment, verified later with a phone. When I got to the ofice, 3 weeks aftermaking the appointment, they had no record of it. On the bright side, they were able to "squeeze" me in. I saw Dr. Curtin and as I said, he is top shelf.
About Dr. Timothy Curtin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1316904485
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtin has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.