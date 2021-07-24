Dr. Timothy Curley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Curley, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Curley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Curley works at
Locations
Bloomfield533 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 241-0700
Hartford85 Seymour St Ste 900, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 241-0700
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 241-0700
Connecticut Surgical Group PC1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 241-0700Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Starling Access Center505 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 665-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Curley is caring one best doctors I’ve been very respectful and makes the visit more at ease I highly recommend him a very nice doctor and person
About Dr. Timothy Curley, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952400970
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curley has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Curley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.