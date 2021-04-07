Dr. Timothy Cupero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cupero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Cupero, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Cupero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Cupero works at
Locations
Arnett Clinic LLC2600 Greenbush St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering from ear pain, sinus pressure and sinus headaches for many years and giving up on finding help. I was really encouraged after my first appointment with Dr. Cupero. He really listened and cared about my situation. I believe he genuinely wants to figure out what's going on and to find a solution. He wasn't like other ENT's I've seen who wanted to try the easy "remedies" (sprays, pills, hearing tests, etc.) that haven't worked and wasted a lot of time. I'm looking forward to working with him to get to the cause and find a solution.
About Dr. Timothy Cupero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811007321
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cupero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cupero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cupero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cupero has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cupero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupero.
