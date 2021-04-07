Overview

Dr. Timothy Cupero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Cupero works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.