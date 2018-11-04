See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Tim Cummings, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tim Cummings, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital

Dr. Cummings works at MDVIP - Roswell, Georgia in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Roswell, Georgia
    1260 Upper Hembree Rd Ste C, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 827-3840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2018
    If anyone is looking for excellent medical needs this is the right man. An excellent doctor and person.
    Frank Riggio in Roswell, GA — Nov 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tim Cummings, MD
    About Dr. Tim Cummings, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1720095177
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tim Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummings works at MDVIP - Roswell, Georgia in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cummings’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

