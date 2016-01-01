See All Vascular Medicine in New York, NY
Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD

Vascular Medicine
5 (2)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Crimmins works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center
    173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD

    • Vascular Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crimmins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crimmins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crimmins works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Crimmins’s profile.

    Dr. Crimmins has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crimmins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crimmins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crimmins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crimmins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crimmins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

