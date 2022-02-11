Dr. Timothy Cool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Cool, MD
Dr. Timothy Cool, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center, St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Jason D. Cobb MD LLC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 220, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-4747
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 838-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit went well. He has a great bedside manner. He ordered an MRI and found the problem right away. I had surgery and now I need a total knee replacement Dr. Cool did the repair on my knee but because of bone on bone I now need the knee replaacement.
About Dr. Timothy Cool, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992765945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cool has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cool. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cool.
