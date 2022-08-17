Dr. Timothy Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Connor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their residency with Atlanta Med Center
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic, Family Practice38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-7651Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with his thoughtfulness and caring, I told him that if he ever went into private practice I would like to be his first patient. Well, he has and I am now a patient. Thank you Dr. Connor for both then and now. Those two attributes among others are something you should be very proud of.
About Dr. Timothy Connor, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Center
- Family Practice
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
