Dr. Timothy Connall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Connall, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Connall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Connall works at
Locations
-
1
Timothy P Connall MD PC19801 SW 72nd Ave Ste 160, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 783-0544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connall?
He takes the time to explain things to you and shows that he really does care what is best for you. His work is amazing and if I ever need anything else done I will be going back to him. His staff are also great.
About Dr. Timothy Connall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336333830
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connall works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Connall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.