Overview

Dr. Timothy Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Morreene Neurological Disorders Clinic in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.