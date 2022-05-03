Dr. Colgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Colgan, MD
Dr. Timothy Colgan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dominique J Beaudry MD PA3030 North St Ste 312, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 236-4900
Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-7171
Coastal Spine & Pain Institute Pllc755 N 11th St Ste P2280, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 236-4900
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Colgan?
Dr. Colgan deserves more than 5 stars! He was highly recommended by friends and family! I am so glad I scheduled appointment with Dr. Colgan. When we arrived for appointment there was no wait time! He does not overbook appointments and leave you waiting for hours. Appointment not rushed. Office staff ladies were nice and helpful. I have heard Dr Colgan’s name over the years but had never met him. He is very down to earth; easy to talk to, patient and understanding. I highly recommend Dr. Colgan!!!
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Colgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colgan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Colgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.