Dr. Timothy Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Coleman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Med University SC|University Ky|University Ky
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was life-flighted from Corbin with multiple neurological issues. Dr. Coleman already had researched my husband’s case in-depth but took the time to ask probing questions to clarify some grey areas. He spent over an hour with us and took the time to speak with me privately about his findings.
About Dr. Timothy Coleman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1730382128
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC|University Ky|University Ky
- Internal Medicine and Neurology

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
