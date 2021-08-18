Overview

Dr. Timothy Colander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Colander works at Mile High Primary Care - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.