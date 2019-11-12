Dr. Timothy Codd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Codd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Codd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Codd works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codd?
If I had known how good I would feel after shoulder replacement, it would have been done 2 years prior. Dr. Codd has a great bedside manner and knows how to do specialized surgery. He did a fantastic job and knew just what he wanted the PT people to do to get back the strength in my arm and what exercises for me to get complete range of motion. Nothing but praise for Dr. Codd!
About Dr. Timothy Codd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1275551764
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Codd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codd works at
Dr. Codd has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Codd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.