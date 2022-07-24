Overview

Dr. Timothy Coats, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Coats works at Roc Medical Clinic in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.