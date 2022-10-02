Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloughesy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Cloughesy works at
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-1325
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cloughesy has been my neurooncologist for a year now. I feel EXTREMELY lucky to have him on my team. He is kind, very responsive when you need help, and an expert in his field. As a healthcare professional myself, I know how important it is to be there for your patients when they need you quickly. He even responds on weekends!! Not many doctors do that!!!
About Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cloughesy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cloughesy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cloughesy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cloughesy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cloughesy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cloughesy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cloughesy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cloughesy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.