Dr. Timothy Cleland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cleland works at Retina Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Laredo, TX, Hurst, TX and Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.