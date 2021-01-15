Dr. Timothy Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Christopher, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Christopher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Christopher works at
Locations
Advanced Surgeons, P.C.3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 595-8985
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christopher?
Everyone that worked there was extremely friendly and attentive definitely would recommend that hospital
About Dr. Timothy Christopher, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003880485
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hlth System Inc, General Surgery
- University Al School Med/Baptist Health Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christopher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher works at
Dr. Christopher has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christopher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Christopher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christopher.
