Dr. Timothy Chou, MD
Dr. Timothy Chou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
East Setauket Office33 Research Way Ste 13, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4090
- 2 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4090
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-4090
- Stony Brook University Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Chou for about 8 years. I had a very bad injury to my eye with a nail gun. From the first time I met Dr. Chou has been a complete professional who shows me that he cares about not only fixing my eye but my well being as well. He takes the time to explain to me exactly what’s going on, not because he has to but because he wants me to understand. He has performed 3 surgery’s on my cornea and I went from only seeing finger movements to 20/40 which I never would’ve believed I could have. I don’t usually write reviews but I had to because he’s probably the best Dr. I’ve ever met. He’s a gentleman and professional and I would recommend anyone that doesn’t have any hope about their injury or condition with their cornea to see him because they will not be disappointed.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
