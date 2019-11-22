See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Timothy Chong, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Chong, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Chong works at Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists
    16466 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 177, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Timothy Chong, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992901219
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Michigan Hospitals
Residency
  • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
Internship
  • Queens Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chong works at Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chong’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

