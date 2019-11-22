Dr. Timothy Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Chong, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists16466 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 177, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Has been all positive. Is extremely competent and considerate during my appointments!
About Dr. Timothy Chong, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992901219
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Queens Medical Center
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
