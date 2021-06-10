Dr. Timothy Childers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Childers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Surgical Associates1181 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Has a wonderful bedside manner. Right to the point !! Very concerned about my health and always answers or addresses my questions or concerns. He saved my life !!
- U FL
- Univ Florida
- General Surgery
Dr. Childers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childers has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childers.
