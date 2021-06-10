Overview

Dr. Timothy Childers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Childers works at Surgical Associates-Central Fl in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.