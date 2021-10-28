Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Dr. Chen works at
Richard A. Sundberg M.d. A Professional Corp.1700 California St Ste 100, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 387-8800
Family Health Center2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-2402
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This review is to hopefully help others understand Dr. Chen's 5&1 star reviews On 10/19/21, it was determined I required an urgent colonoscopy + endoscopy. It was scheduled for 10/21/21 with Dr. Chen. As a person who does significant research on all-- buying running shoes or seeing new Dr's-- I was taken aback by only 2 stars, and diametrically opposed at that! Additionally, I was a fairly newly diagnosed Type 1 diabetic. I want to state Dr. Chen & his team were patient, very skillful & creative, as I presented very high blood sugar, almost requiring procedure cancellation. That team all got a 5 star! Four business days after my procedure, I did have problems connecting with Dr. Chen's front office for my results. They were having phone connection issues I later learned. Upon connecting w/ Dr. Chen about my polyp results, he was calm and delightful to speak with; explained all allaying my fears. I hope if you are reading this, the front office communication issues are resolved.
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1699017707
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
