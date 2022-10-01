Dr. Timothy Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Chase, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good experience with Dr Chase I had problem for years, he done pelvic floor reconstruction few months ago , he has helped me so much very thankful I found him , staff I’d good also , I highly recommend him
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
