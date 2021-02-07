Dr. Timothy Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Chang, MD
Dr. Timothy Chang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8356
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
I can't begin to say how thankful I am for Dr Chang's help. I could write an essay here about having a rare sensory/motor integration disorder. For ten years I saw neurologists everywhere, I wasn't taken seriously. I spent years in and out of a wheelchair, I gave up on doctors. I was forced to deal with it mostly on my own. This past year, things got bad, scary bad and I was forced to once again (begrudgingly) ask for help. Dr Chang not only took me seriously and didn't treat me like I was crazy, he gave me a diagnosis that makes sense. He also referred me to a physical therapist that is very experienced, caring and knowledgeable about this kind of disorder. He's the ONLY neurologist in ten years (out of dozens) to get it right. I can't say enough about how grateful I am.
- Neurology
- English
- 1710383146
- Neurology
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.