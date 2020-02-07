See All Ophthalmologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.

Dr. Cavanaugh works at Cavanaugh Eye Center PA in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Corneal Diseases and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cavanaugh Eye Center PA
    6200 W 135th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 897-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Deer Creek Surgery Center LLC
    7220 W 129th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 531-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Corneal Diseases
Pinguecula
Astigmatism
Corneal Diseases
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2020
    I'm so thankful now I can see clearly again. I did not go to Dr. Cavanaugh to have a "chit chat" I went to have my eyes taken care of, and that he did in the exact order it was scheduled. I would recommend him to everyone. The staff were all so nice and treated me with kindness knowing I was a first time patient. I appreciated the fact that after a few questions he knew what I needed and I was told what he recommended, my choice after that. Again, thanks Dr. Cavanaugh, and staff.
    Helen — Feb 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083686729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Inst/Johns Hopki
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavanaugh works at Cavanaugh Eye Center PA in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Cavanaugh’s profile.

    Dr. Cavanaugh has seen patients for Astigmatism, Corneal Diseases and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

