Overview

Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Cavanaugh Eye Center PA in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Corneal Diseases and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.