Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD
Dr. Timothy Cavanaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.
Cavanaugh Eye Center PA6200 W 135th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 897-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Deer Creek Surgery Center LLC7220 W 129th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 531-9100
I'm so thankful now I can see clearly again. I did not go to Dr. Cavanaugh to have a "chit chat" I went to have my eyes taken care of, and that he did in the exact order it was scheduled. I would recommend him to everyone. The staff were all so nice and treated me with kindness knowing I was a first time patient. I appreciated the fact that after a few questions he knew what I needed and I was told what he recommended, my choice after that. Again, thanks Dr. Cavanaugh, and staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083686729
- Wilmer Eye Inst/Johns Hopki
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavanaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavanaugh has seen patients for Astigmatism, Corneal Diseases and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.
