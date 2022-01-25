Overview

Dr. Timothy Catchings, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Catchings works at Memorial Satilla Specialists - Heart Care in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.