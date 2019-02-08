Dr. Timothy Casey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Casey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Timothy Casey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Liberty Lake, WA.
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Liberty Lake Smile Source22011 E Country Vista Dr Ste 201, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Directions (509) 927-9279Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic service and care. Dr. Casey is extremely thorough and caring. His staff shares these same values. Highly recommended
About Dr. Timothy Casey, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942383534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
