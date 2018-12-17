Overview

Dr. Timothy Carter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.