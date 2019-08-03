Dr. Carrabine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Carrabine, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Carrabine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
Oak Clinic3838 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 896-9625
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very thorough and kind
About Dr. Timothy Carrabine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215015870
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
