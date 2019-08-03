See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Uniontown, OH
Dr. Timothy Carrabine, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Carrabine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Carrabine works at Oak Clinic Multiple Sclerosis in Uniontown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Clinic
    3838 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685 (330) 896-9625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Akron General Medical Center
  Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Ataxia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2019
    He's very thorough and kind
    Joan Stevenson — Aug 03, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Carrabine, MD

    Internal Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1215015870
    Education & Certifications

    Akron Gen Med Center
    CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrabine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrabine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrabine works at Oak Clinic Multiple Sclerosis in Uniontown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Carrabine's profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrabine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrabine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrabine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrabine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

