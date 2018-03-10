Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Carlson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3717 National Dr Ste 130, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 571-7444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
Dr. Carlson. This is Vanessa Jones Matthews. You used to be my Paychiatrist in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. My children are Allison and Phillip Jones. I want to thank you for all you did for me. you are the best doctor I have ever had. Would u let me know how much I owe you? Call me @ 9194129159 and let me know. I want to pay you back. Thanks.
About Dr. Timothy Carlson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1427069186
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.