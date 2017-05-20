Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Carey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Locations
1
Longstreet Clinic725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 297-5700
2
Longstreet Cancer Center705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 390, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 297-5700
3
Longstreet Clinic1515 River Pl Ste 150, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 297-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carey is not only well versed in oncology he is also very compassionate and cares for his patients as individuals. He gives hope but is also realistic and partners with you.
About Dr. Timothy Carey, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174725345
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
