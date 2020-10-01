Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Carey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
-
1
Timothy P. Carey M.d. Inc. Ps.5116 25th Ave Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 522-2500
-
2
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 522-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carey?
He operated on my left eye- DCR last July 23, 2020. I was too afraid for the procedure but his calming reassurance and his expertise was really amazing.
About Dr. Timothy Carey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003988387
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey works at
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, Blocked Tear Duct and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.