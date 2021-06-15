Dr. Timothy Canty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Canty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Canty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3550 92nd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 478-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Promp and thorough
About Dr. Timothy Canty, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043201452
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canty has seen patients for Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Canty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.