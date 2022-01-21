Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Amberly C. Paradoa, DPM, FACFAS1627 US Highway 1 Ste 208, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 299-7009Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Foot & Ankle of Indian River3735 11th Cir Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-7009Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
??This doctor never gives up. He is a true specialist who looks at health conditions for the root issue. Great table-side manners, full of assurance and positivity. ??This is a doctor whom you can trust. He explains exactly his intentions on each visit. Even during a tough procedure, he would check in and encourage my progress. I am very grateful for Dr. C
About Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Miami
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
