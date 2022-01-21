Overview

Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Caballes works at The Infectious Diseases Consultants of the Treasure Coast in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.