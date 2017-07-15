Dr. Byun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Byun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Byun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Byun works at
Locations
Hematology-oncology Medical Group of Orange County Inc.1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 835-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Byun is so caring and compassionate. He is also upfront with what can and cannot be done. He clearly laid out our choices and then made his recommendations. He answered all of our questions, and we never felt rushed. He is like this with each visit! You feel cared for by him. The general office staff; billing, scheduling, front office, needs to take a few lessons in manors, but I've seen worse. Ultimately I am not there for them, I am there for him.
About Dr. Timothy Byun, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1871545012
Education & Certifications
- Univ of CA-Irvine
- Univ of CA-Irvine
- Rush Medical College
