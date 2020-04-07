See All Ophthalmologists in Dublin, VA
Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Byrnes works at Eye Care on the Ridge LLC in Dublin, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA, Martinsville, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vistar Eye Center
    5826 Ruebush Rd, Dublin, VA 24084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Douglass D Fear MD
    707 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 344-4000
  3. 3
    Martinsville
    749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  4. 4
    Vistar Eye Center
    5296 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  5. 5
    Vistar Eye Center- Specialty Office
    710 W Ridge Rd Ste 2H, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2020
    Excellent—I had surgery for detached retina in another state and Dr Byrnes continued my rehab reviews here in Roanoke. He was excellent, treated me like I was a long time patient, and explained the healing process very well. He assured me the healing process was going well and has a great personality and and sis very competent.
    Toby D’Ambola — Apr 07, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1245234715
    • 1245234715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charles a Garcia and Assoc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sisters Of Charity
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
    Medical Education
    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrnes has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

