Dr. Timothy Byrd, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Byrd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Timothy L. Byrd2 SW 12TH ST, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-4350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Byrd truly cares about the overall well being of patients. He is kind, caring, and compassionate.
About Dr. Timothy Byrd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
