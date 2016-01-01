Overview

Dr. Timothy Byler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Byler works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.