Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Bush works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Nashville4230 Harding Pike Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 662-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bush?
So many good things about Dr Bush’s office. Was having a panic about some sudden foot pain. They worked me in quickly, diagnosed the issue, developed a plan, all with a great attitude of care. I never felt so seen. Such an effective team. Highly recommend
About Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1285920108
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush works at
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.