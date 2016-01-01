See All Oncologists in Eau Claire, WI
Oncology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Timothy Burns, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. 

Dr. Burns works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI. They are accepting new patients.

    Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire
    1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 (715) 254-8147
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron
    1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 (715) 350-8259
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety Chevron Icon
About Dr. Timothy Burns, MD

  Oncology
  English
  Male
  1770826521
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
  Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron

