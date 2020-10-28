See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Edgewood, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Burns, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Burns, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lake Erie Osteopathic Medicine - Bradenton and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Burns works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Erlanger, KY and Florence, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthocincy
    700 Dolwick Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoCincy
    8726 Old Us Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2336
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Timothy Burns, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265790299
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie Osteopathic Medicine - Bradenton
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Burns, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

