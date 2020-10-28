Dr. Timothy Burns, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Burns, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Burns, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lake Erie Osteopathic Medicine - Bradenton and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthocincy700 Dolwick Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018 Directions (859) 301-2663Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoCincy8726 Old Us Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2336Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Injection of my arm was very successful
About Dr. Timothy Burns, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1265790299
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Lake Erie Osteopathic Medicine - Bradenton
- Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.